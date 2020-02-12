Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 13

“I love the fact that he said, ‘I don’t want to sit, I want to play,” Flynt said. “He’s a little raw, but really toolsy.”

The Larks’ season opener is May 26 in Bismarck.

MINNESOTAN SIGNS WITH BSC BASEBALL

Blake Hoelscher from Alexandria, Minn., has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

Hoelscher, a first baseman/outfielder, hit .330 with a home run and eight extra base hits in his junior season, earning all-conference and all-section honors. He hit .375 as a sophomore.

“We're very excited to add Blake to our 2020 recruiting class. He swings it from the left side and can hit for average and is developing some pop into his swing,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said. “I think he has a great chance to come in and to compete for serious playing time as a freshman because of his offensive tools."

TOMMIES/JOHNNIES MOVED TO BANK

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division III rivals St. John's and St. Thomas will play their final game as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall.