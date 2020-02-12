Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 13

AREA SPORTS
CENTURY UP TO NO. 2 IN POLL
Century moved up to No. 2 in the latest Class B girls basketball poll.
The Patriots (17-1) switched spots with Legacy (17-1) after the Sabers lost for the first time Monday at Minot. Century hosts Legacy Friday at 6 p.m.
In the boys poll, Fargo Davies is the new No. 1. Previous poll-topper Jamestown dropped to No. 3.
LARKS ADD PAIR TO ROSTER
Mark Adamiak, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, and Ryan Curran, a freshman at the University of Montevallo have signed with the Bismarck Larks for the 2020 Northwoods League season.
Adamiak, a right-handed pitcher with a fastball from 91-94 miles per hour, was the top right-handed pitcher in Kansas in the 2019 recruiting cycle.
“We’ve got no problem if he comes up here and we have to limit him,” said Larks coach Will Flynt. But he’ll probably be one of my starters. He’s got unbelievable potential.”
Adamiak, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, has been limited by a shoulder injury of late.
Curran, an outfielder and pitcher, had an offer to play at D-I power Coastal Carolina, but instead chose Montevallo. Curran is from Albuquerque, N.M.
“I love the fact that he said, ‘I don’t want to sit, I want to play,” Flynt said. “He’s a little raw, but really toolsy.”
The Larks’ season opener is May 26 in Bismarck.
MINNESOTAN SIGNS WITH BSC BASEBALL
Blake Hoelscher from Alexandria, Minn., has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.
Hoelscher, a first baseman/outfielder, hit .330 with a home run and eight extra base hits in his junior season, earning all-conference and all-section honors. He hit .375 as a sophomore.
“We're very excited to add Blake to our 2020 recruiting class. He swings it from the left side and can hit for average and is developing some pop into his swing,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said. “I think he has a great chance to come in and to compete for serious playing time as a freshman because of his offensive tools."
TOMMIES/JOHNNIES MOVED TO BANK
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division III rivals St. John's and St. Thomas will play their final game as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall.
St. John's announced Wednesday that the Nov. 7 game will be in Minneapolis, the first college football game to be staged at the NFL home of the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the 90th edition in a series that first began in 1901, potentially the last meeting between the two schools. St. Thomas, which will be ousted from the MIAC after the 2020-21 school year for competitive reasons, has applied to the NCAA to become a Division I institution.
St. Thomas moved its home games in the rivalry to Allianz Field in 2019 and to Target Field in 2017. Last year at the Major League Soccer stadium, a crowd of 19,508 was counted. Two years before that at the Major League Baseball venue, the attendance was announced at 37,355, then a record for a Division III game.
Six of the eight largest crowds recorded in Division III have been games between the Tommies and Johnnies. Last year, Cortland and Ithaca set the all-time record at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with announced attendance of 45,161.