Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 23

AREA SPORTS
SABERS' STUGELMEYER EARNS TOP AWARD
Legacy senior Elicca Stugelmeyer was named the West Region’s Senior Athlete of the Year on Friday at the West Region gymnastics meet in Jamestown.
Stugelmeyer followed her strong regular season for the Sabers by placing second in the vault (9.425), third on beam (8.825) and floor (9.5) and sixth on bars (8.8) for an all-around total of 36.550, which ranked her second behind only Ayana Fossum (37.825) of Dickinson.
Team-wise, Legacy’s score of 139.300 trailed only Dickinson (144.675) and Jamestown (141.350).
The state gymnastics meet will be held Friday and Saturday in Dickinson.
ROTUNDA SURPASSES 1K POINTS IN WIN
Lauren Rotunda scored 27 points as the University of Mary rallied to defeated MSU-Moorhead 69-69 on Saturday.
Rotunda, a junior from Fargo, surpassed 1,000 points in her career in the win, the 21st of the season for the Marauders. Rotunda also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out three assists to go with her 27 points.
Cassie Askvig added 19 points and seven boards. Macy Williams chipped in with 10 points for U-Mary, which trailed 19-5 after the opening quarter.
The Marauders (21-10) host Southwest Minnesota State (16-11) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Northern Sun tournament. The winner advances to the quarterfinals in Sioux Falls on March 1.
KREKLOW, U-MARY WIN IN MOORHEAD
Matthew Kreklow piled up 26 points and 10 rebounds as the University of Mary men’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 75-69 road win over MSU-Moorhead on Saturday.
The Marauders, who head to postseason with a 12-16 record, made 23 of 26 free throws in the victory. Trever Kaiser scored 16 points off the bench for the Marauders. Jaylan White added 11 points. Wyatt Carr had seven points and nine rebounds.
The Marauders open postseason play on Wednesday with a first-round contest at Upper Iowa (18-10) at 6 p.m.
STEWART LIFTS UND OVER NDSU
GRAND FORKS – A big night from Marlon Stewart helped North Dakota snap arch rival North Dakota State’s seven-game winning streak.
Stewart scored 35 points and drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining as UND defeated NDSU 71-68 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. He hit 13 of 25 shots from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, grabbed five rebounds, dished out six assists and added a steal.
Filip Rebraca added 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota (13-15, 7-7 Summit League) as they gained a split in the regular-season series. NDSU won the opening game 83-74 Jan. 19.
Tyson Ward led North Dakota State (20-8, 11-3 Summit League) with 24 points and Vinnie Shahid added 14.
BOBCATS DROP ROAD CONTEST
Bismarck scored first but the Minnesota Wilderness scored the next five goals in a 5-1 NAHL victory Saturday night in Cloquet, Minn.
Will Hillman got the Bobcats on the board at 14:25 of the first period, but the Wilderness answered with four second-period goals, all by different players.
The Bobcats, who play at Austin, Minn., Feb. 28-29, outshot the Wilderness 27-19.