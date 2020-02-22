Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 23

AREA SPORTS

SABERS' STUGELMEYER EARNS TOP AWARD

Legacy senior Elicca Stugelmeyer was named the West Region’s Senior Athlete of the Year on Friday at the West Region gymnastics meet in Jamestown.

Stugelmeyer followed her strong regular season for the Sabers by placing second in the vault (9.425), third on beam (8.825) and floor (9.5) and sixth on bars (8.8) for an all-around total of 36.550, which ranked her second behind only Ayana Fossum (37.825) of Dickinson.

Team-wise, Legacy’s score of 139.300 trailed only Dickinson (144.675) and Jamestown (141.350).

The state gymnastics meet will be held Friday and Saturday in Dickinson.

ROTUNDA SURPASSES 1K POINTS IN WIN

Lauren Rotunda scored 27 points as the University of Mary rallied to defeated MSU-Moorhead 69-69 on Saturday.

Rotunda, a junior from Fargo, surpassed 1,000 points in her career in the win, the 21st of the season for the Marauders. Rotunda also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out three assists to go with her 27 points.