Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 16

Earlier, Bismarck, Minot, Century and Jamestown qualified for the state Class A dual tournament by virtue of their positions in the West Region dual standings.

BOBCATS COMPLETE ROAD SWEEP

Thanks to a stellar effort by goalkeeper Ryan Ullan, the Bismarck Bobcats completed a road sweep of the Austin Bruins on Saturday night.

Austin outshot the Bobcats 31-17, but Ullan withstood the barrage, making 29 saves.

Bismarck gave Ullan some elbow room by firing in three first-period goals in 10 minutes. Sam Martel opened the scoring at 3:13 and Adam Stacho followed with two more markers.

That was enough to drive Bruins goalie Brett Miller from the net. Tyler Shea went the rest of the way in a relief role.

Kyle Oleksiuk got Austin on the scoreboard at 5:17 of the second period, and Hugh Quinn added a power-play goal at 18:26. But that was as far as Austn could get against Ullan.