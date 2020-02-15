Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 16

AREA BRIEFS
DEMONS DOMINATE REGION WRESTLING
In regional wrestling, the main idea is to advance athletes to the state tournament. The Bismarck Demons did that and a lot more Saturday at Watford City.
BHS, with five bouts remaining, had an 80-point lead on the field in the West Region tournament. Seven Demon grapplers had secured championships.
In the realm of qualifying, Bismarck earned state berths at 13 of the 14 weights, and advanced extra wrestlers at two weights.
Century and Minot qualified men at 13 and 12 weights, respectively, but neither could match Bismarck's blue-chip firepower.
Winning regional titles for the Demons were L.J. Araujo at 106 pounds, Christian Tanefeu (113), Wilfried Tanefeu (120), Kaden Renner (132), Brock Fettig (152), Gage Roaldson (170) and Isaiah Huus (182).
Century got title-winning efforts from Clay Radenz at 138 pounds and Konnor at heavyweight. Minot had two regional winners. Chase Burke won at 160 pounds and Preston Jones prevailed at 220.
Other individual titlists were Reece Barnhardt and Drew Steidler of St. Mary's at 126 and 145 pounds, respectively, and Tanner Jarrett of Dickinson at 195.
Earlier, Bismarck, Minot, Century and Jamestown qualified for the state Class A dual tournament by virtue of their positions in the West Region dual standings.
Detailed wrestling results may be found on Page D4.
You have free articles remaining.
BOBCATS COMPLETE ROAD SWEEP
Thanks to a stellar effort by goalkeeper Ryan Ullan, the Bismarck Bobcats completed a road sweep of the Austin Bruins on Saturday night.
Austin outshot the Bobcats 31-17, but Ullan withstood the barrage, making 29 saves.
Bismarck gave Ullan some elbow room by firing in three first-period goals in 10 minutes. Sam Martel opened the scoring at 3:13 and Adam Stacho followed with two more markers.
That was enough to drive Bruins goalie Brett Miller from the net. Tyler Shea went the rest of the way in a relief role.
Kyle Oleksiuk got Austin on the scoreboard at 5:17 of the second period, and Hugh Quinn added a power-play goal at 18:26. But that was as far as Austn could get against Ullan.
The sweep gives the Bobcats a 27-11-7 record, which puts them in second place in the NAHl's Central Division with 61 points. The Bobcats have won six of their last seven games, losing once in overtime. Austin slipped to 24-15-6.
UND SWEEPS DENVER
Three different players netted goals as the University of North Dakota hockey team completed a weekend NCHC sweep of Denver Saturday night with a 3-1 win in Grand Forks.
Matt Kiersted scored in the first period, Collins Adams made it 2-0 in the second period and Jasper Weatherby iced the victory with an open-netter in the third period. Weatherby also had an assist on Kiersted’s goal.
UND, now 14-2-2-2 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and 23-3-3 overall, finished with 23 shots on net. Peter Thome picked up the victory in the UND net with 24 saves.
Denver dropped to 17-8-5 with the setback. The Pioneers stand 7-7-5-3 in the NCHC.