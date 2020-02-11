Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 12

AREA SPORTS

NARBUVOLL EARNS WEEKLY HONOR

Ida Narbuvoll from the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.

Narbuvoll, a senior from Norway, won the mile at the Bison Open by nearly 11 seconds on Saturday. Her winning time was 4:48.34, which ranks third so far in NCAA Division II. She has already qualified for indoor nationals in the mile.

HAZEN ATHLETE EARNS SUMMIT AWARD

North Dakota State’s Grace Zimmerman has been named the Summit League’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Zimmerman, a sophomore from Hazen, won the 300-meter dash at the Bison Open. Her winning time of 40.17 seconds was the ninth-fastest in school history. She also ran a leg on the Bison’s 4x400 relay team, which posted the fastest time so far in the Summit League (3:47.21).

