Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 22

The Marauders jumped out to a big halftime lead and went on to post a 67-54 road victory over Northern State. The victory was U-Mary’s 20th of the season, a record for the program during the NCAA Division II era. The Marauders won 19 games in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

U-Mary connected on 9 of 16 field goal attempts (56.25 percent) during the second quarter, outscoring Northern State 22-10 to grab a 34-17 halftime advantage.

The Marauders kept up the hot shooting in the third quarter, shooting 53 percent (8 of 15) in taking a 52-35 lead into the final period.

Lauren Rotunda added 11 points, Lexie Schneider 10 and Macy Williams nine for U-Mary (20-10, 14-7 NSIC). With the win, U-Mary locked up the No. 3 seed from the North for the opening round of the NSIC postseason tournament. The Marauders will host the No. 6 seed from the South on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the McDowell Activity Center.

Brianna Kusler led the Wolves (12-15, 8-12 NSIC) with 14 points. Jessi Marti added 10 and Lexi Wadsworth nine.

The Marauders wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Minnesota State-Moorhead, which has clinched the No. 4 seed from the North. Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State have clinched the top two seeds.

U-MARY MEN FALL AT NSU