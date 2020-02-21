Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 22

AREA SPORTS
UND, SCSU SKATE TO TIE
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – North Dakota and St. Cloud State skated to a 3-3 tie in NCHC hockey on Friday night.
The Huskies’ Easton Brodzinski scored in the shootout to give St. Cloud State the extra league standings point.
No. 1-ranked UND grabbed an early lead on Westin Michaud’s shorthanded goal at 17:46 of the first period.
Jack Ahcan rebound goal tied it at 1-1 at 12:54 of the second and the Huskies grabbed the lead on a Jack Poehling goal at 15:07.
UND’s Shane Pinto evened it up with a power-play goal at 19:09 of the second.
Jacob Bernard-Docker gives UND a 3-2 lead at 4:06 of the third but the Huskies answered with Poehling’s second goal of the night 3:01 later.
Neither team scored in the overtime, so the game officially ended in a 3-3 tie before going to the shootout to decide the extra league standings point.
North Dakota is now 3-0-4 on overtime games this season. UND (23-3-4, 14-2-2-2 NCHC) has 47 points, giving them a nine-point lead in the league standings with five games remaining.
Peter Thome stopped 30 shots for UND while David Hrenak finished with 35 saves for St. Cloud State (11-12-6, 8-9-1-1 NCHC).
The teams meet again on Saturday.
BOBCATS POST ROAD VICTORY
CLOQUET, Minn. – Five different players notched goals as the Bismarck Bobcats skated to a 5-2 road win over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday night.
Grant Johnson, George Grannis and Dawson Klein lit the lamp in the opening period, staking Bismarck to an early 3-0 lead.
Will Hillman added a goal midway through the second to make it 4-0.
The Wilderness got on the board thanks to Aaron Myers at 13:03 of the second.
Lewis Crosby scored 45 seconds into the third period, but Lars Rodne added an empty-net goal at 19:48.
Andrew Miller stopped 27 shots in goal for the Bobcats. Isak Johansson finished with 24 saves for the Wilderness.
The Bobcats (28-11-4-3) are in second place in the NAHL Central Division with 63 points, five back of division-leading Aberdeen and six in front of third-place Minot.
The team teams meet again on Saturday.
U-MARY WOMEN CLINCH 3 SEED
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Cassie Askvig scored 20 points to lead the University of Mary to a milestone victory on Friday night.
The Marauders jumped out to a big halftime lead and went on to post a 67-54 road victory over Northern State. The victory was U-Mary’s 20th of the season, a record for the program during the NCAA Division II era. The Marauders won 19 games in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
U-Mary connected on 9 of 16 field goal attempts (56.25 percent) during the second quarter, outscoring Northern State 22-10 to grab a 34-17 halftime advantage.
The Marauders kept up the hot shooting in the third quarter, shooting 53 percent (8 of 15) in taking a 52-35 lead into the final period.
Lauren Rotunda added 11 points, Lexie Schneider 10 and Macy Williams nine for U-Mary (20-10, 14-7 NSIC). With the win, U-Mary locked up the No. 3 seed from the North for the opening round of the NSIC postseason tournament. The Marauders will host the No. 6 seed from the South on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the McDowell Activity Center.
Brianna Kusler led the Wolves (12-15, 8-12 NSIC) with 14 points. Jessi Marti added 10 and Lexi Wadsworth nine.
The Marauders wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Minnesota State-Moorhead, which has clinched the No. 4 seed from the North. Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State have clinched the top two seeds.
U-MARY MEN FALL AT NSU
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Hot shooting carried Northern State to a 77-63 Northern Sun men’s basketball victory over the University of Mary on Friday night.
The Wolves shot 59.6 percent (31 for 52) from the field – including 17 for 27 (63 percent) in the first half to build a 38-34 advantage at the break. Northern State connected on 14 of 25 from the field (56 percent) in the second half, pulling away for the win by outscoring the Marauders 39-29 in the second half.
Parker Fox led the way for NSU with 27 points and nine rebounds. Gabe King added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves (21-6, 17-4 NSIC).
Jaylan White and Josh Sipes scored 13 points apiece to pace the
Marauders (11-16, 6-15 NSIC). Glenn Jordan finished with nine points and Matt Kreklow added eight.
The Marauders wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Minnesota State-Moorhead.
U-MARY DMR POSTS NATION’S TOP TIME
SPEARFISH, S.D. – The University of Mary women’s distance medley relay team had a big season debut.
Running for the first time in the indoor season, the team of Taylor Hestekin, Chriss-Ann Thomas, Elizabeth Acheson and Ida Narbuvoll ran the nation’s best time at the Stinger Open on Friday.
The Marauders ran an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 11:41.43. With an adjustment for altitude and track size, the converted time is 11:27.46, which jumps U-Mary to the top of the NCAA Division II leaderboard and is an automatic national qualifying time.
U-Mary is one of only three teams to post a national qualifying time in the DMR so far this season.
TWO MARAUDER WRESTLERS RANKED
Phillip Springsteen from the University of Mary wrestling team is ranked eighth at 174 pounds in the latest NCAA Division II poll.
Springsteen won by major decision in the Marauders’ 20-16 road win over Northern State on Thursday night. Springsteen, a redshirt junior, is 9-4 on the season.
Braydon Huber also is ranked 10th at 157. The Marauders’ redshirt freshman owns a 25-4 record.
Up next for U-mary is the Super Regions Feb. 29 in Sioux Falls, S.D.