Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 15

BOBCATS BLANK AUSTIN ON ROAD
Nate Clark's third-period goal was all the support Bismarck Bobcats goalie Andrew Miller needed on Friday night.
Miller stopped all 24 shots Austin sent his way as the Bobcats garnered a 1-0 NAHL victory at Austin.
Austin outshot the Bobcats 24-17, but were unable to solve Miller.
Brett Miller, the Austin goalie, took a tough loss, stopping 16 shots.
Clark scored at 11:50 of the third period off a setup by Will Hillman.
The game was cleanly played, with only five penalties, all minors. The Bobcats were penalized three times.
Bismarck upped its record to 26-11-4-3 for 59 points. Austin stands 24-14-2-4 for 54 points.
The teams tangle again tonight in Austin. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
UND SKATES PAST DENVER
The University of North Dakota jumped off to a 3-1 lead and defeated the University of Denver 4-1 Friday night in Grand Forks.
Shane Pinto gave UND a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period.
Denver's Bobby Brink tied the game at 3:17 of the second period with a power-play goal, but UND answered quickly. Matt Kiersted and Collin Adams connected to give the hosts a 3-1 edge after 40 minutes.
Jacob Bernhard-Dockter topped things off with a UND power-play goal in the third period.
UND, now 13-2-2-2 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and 22-3-3 overall, finished with 26 shots on net. Peter Thome picked up the victory in the UND net with 26 saves.
Denver dropped to 17-7-5 with the setback. The Pioneers stand 7-6-5-3 in the NCHC.