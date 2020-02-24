Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 25

AREA SPORTS
BSC WOMEN SEEDED FIRST IN TOURNEY
Bismarck State College is hosting the NJCAA Region XIII Div. I Women's Basketball Tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday.
The top-seeded Mystics host either Miles or Williston State on Saturday at 1 p.m. The championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m.
The men’s tournament will be held in Dawson, Mont. The fifth-seeded Mystics play Williston state College on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
HUBER EARNS WEEKLY NSIC AWARD
Braydon Huber from the University of Mary has been named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week.
The redshirt freshman from Post Falls, Idaho defeated No. 5-ranked James Burk of Northern State in their 157-pound match in a dual. Huber moved up to No. 10 in the national rankings.
For the season, Huber is 18-2.
THOMAS, LOVAN SWEEP NSIC WEEKLY HONORS
Chriss-Ann Thomas of the University of Mary was named the NSIC women’s track athlete of the week.
Thomas, a senior from St. Catherine, Jamaica, was part of three NCAA qualifying marks at the Stinger Open meet in Spearfish, S.D.
Thomas won the 200 in a converted time of 24.65, which ranks 20th in NCAA Division II.
She was also part of the distance medley relay team that posted the nation’s top time of 11:41.42 and is an automatic qualifier and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team which ran a converted time of 3:54.09.
The Marauders’ Lexus Lovan was named the NSIC women’s field athlete of the week, giving U-Mary a sweep of the weekly honors.
Lovan, a senior from Urbandale, Iowa, set a new school record in winning the long jump at the Stinger Open. She recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 19-9.74. She ranks fifth in the nation in NCAA Division II and first in the NSIC.
BUCKS ANNOUNCE COACHING STAFF
Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller has announced his 2020 coaching staff for the upcoming Indoor Football League season.
Steve Criswell (offensive line/assistant head coach), Dave Brumagen (defensive line), Billy Jarvis (defensive assistant) and Fred Abraham (offensive assistant) round out the on-field staff. Dylan Eisenbarth and Chad Coulter make up the Bucks Operation staff.
The Bucks season opener is Sunday, March 8 at the Bismarck Event Center against the San Diego Strike Force at 2 p.m.