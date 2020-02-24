Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 25

Thomas won the 200 in a converted time of 24.65, which ranks 20th in NCAA Division II.

She was also part of the distance medley relay team that posted the nation’s top time of 11:41.42 and is an automatic qualifier and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team which ran a converted time of 3:54.09.

The Marauders’ Lexus Lovan was named the NSIC women’s field athlete of the week, giving U-Mary a sweep of the weekly honors.

Lovan, a senior from Urbandale, Iowa, set a new school record in winning the long jump at the Stinger Open. She recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 19-9.74. She ranks fifth in the nation in NCAA Division II and first in the NSIC.

BUCKS ANNOUNCE COACHING STAFF

Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller has announced his 2020 coaching staff for the upcoming Indoor Football League season.

Steve Criswell (offensive line/assistant head coach), Dave Brumagen (defensive line), Billy Jarvis (defensive assistant) and Fred Abraham (offensive assistant) round out the on-field staff. Dylan Eisenbarth and Chad Coulter make up the Bucks Operation staff.

The Bucks season opener is Sunday, March 8 at the Bismarck Event Center against the San Diego Strike Force at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0