NDSU HIRES UND'S CRUTCHLEY

North Dakota State has hired Steve Crutchley to be the team’s wide receivers coach.

Crutchley spent 2022 as the running back coach at North Dakota. He previously had coaching stops at Temple, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois.

Crutchley participated in football and track and field at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1999. He replaces Noah Pauley, who was hired as an assistant coach at Iowa State.

RODIN HONORED

North Dakota State’s Jacob Rodin has been named the Summit League’s Track Peak Performer of the Week.

The senior from Kenmare, N.D., broke his own school record in the 800-meter run at the Iowa State Classic last weekend. His time of 1:48.23 currently ranks first in the Summit League and 22nd in the country.

Rodin has won the award seven times in his career, including three this year.