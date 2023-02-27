NDSU ROUNDS OUT COACHING STAFF

Jeff Phelps has been named the new defensive tackles coach at North Dakota State.

Phelps has 23 years of college coaching experience, including the last three seasons at Mississippi State. He also has stops at Washington State (2017-2019), Minnesota (2011-2016) and Northern Illinois (2006-2010).

Phelps, who has coached in 15 bowl games, played college football at Ball State, graduating in 1998.

Additionally, Grant Olson has been named the new special teams coordinator on top of serving as linebackers coach.

Tucker Meyer will serve as defensive quality control coach under new defensive coordinator Jason Petrino. Meyer was an assistant coach at Dickinson State in 2017.

UND PROMOTES SCHWENZFEIER TO DC

Joel Schwenzfeier has been named the new defensive coordinator at North Dakota.

Schwenzfeier has spent the past 10 seasons on the coaching staff at UND, most recently as safeties coach and recruiting coordinator.

The Hallock, Minn., product was an All-Great West first-team selection in 2010 as a safety for UND. He had 11 career interceptions.

Schwenzfeier replaces Brett Holinka, who resigned earlier this month.

CHONG HONORED

Chloe Chong from the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun Tennis Player of the Week.

The sophomore from Selangor, Malaysia, went 2-0 in singles and doubles against Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State.

Chong is 3-0 in singles and doubles this season for the Marauders, who face Adrian College on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.