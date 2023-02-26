GRIMM WINS NSIC TITLE

Ava Grimm won the NSIC indoor title in the 600-meter run on Sunday in Mankato, Minn.

The University of Mary senior posted a time of 1:35.86 to claim the lone conference title for the Marauders, who placed fifth as a team with 52.5 points.

Arianna Passeri earned All-NSIC honors in the long jump, soaring 20-4.25 to place second. Top three finishes earn All-NSIC recognition.

Minnesota-Mankato won the meet with 216.5 points. Augustana (95), Winona State (74) rounded out the top three.

Jorgen Paulson had the best finish for the men's team. The sophomore from Edgeley, N.D., clocked a second-place time of 22.05 to earn All-NSIC honors.

Brendon Hoyte had the other all-conference effort, placing third in the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.85.

On Saturday, Dawson Storm placed third in the 5,000-meter run to earn All-NSIC accolodes.

Overall, the Marauders were fifth with 49 points. Minnesota-Mankato easily won the team title with 232 points. Augustana (95) was second.