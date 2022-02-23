Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 24

U-MARY'S HUBER NAMED ALL-NSIC
University of Mary sophomore Braydon Huber has been named second-team All-Northern Sun in wrestling.
Huber, from Post Falls, Idaho, went 10-0 in NSIC duals this season at 157 pounds, earning all-conference honors for the second year in a row. For the season, Huber is 25-6.
The Marauders compete in the NCAA Division II Super Regional 5 on Saturday in Moorhead.
BOBCATS' MCLEAN COMMITS TO BSU
Bismarck Bobcats forward Jake McLean has committed to Bemidji State.
In his first season with the Bobcats, the 19-year-old from North Vancouver has 12 goals and 28 assists in 44 games. He is the fifth current Bobcat to secure an NCAA Division I commitment.
The Bobcats host Austin on Friday at 7:15 p.m.