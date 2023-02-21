WEATHER ALTERS LOCAL SCHEDULES

Century's basketball games against Minot were moved to Thursday from Tuesday due to the weather. The girls game is in Minot, the boys in Bismarck at 7:30.

Mandan's basketball games in Jamestown scheduled for Tuesday also were moved to Thursday.

Also, Mandan's girls hockey game against Fargo North-South scheduled for Tuesday was been moved to Friday at 5 p.m.

SEVEN MARAUDERS NAMED TO LIST

Addison Rozell, Megan Voit, Ryleigh Wacha and Megan Zander from the University of Mary women's basketball team and Treyton Mattern, Veljko Radakovic and Gertautas Urbonavicius from the Marauders' men's team have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Rozell, majoring in biology, averaged 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Voit, studying nursing, averaged 9.2 points per game. Wacha, a sophomore studying exercise science, averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 boards.

Zander a senior from Mandan majoring in communication/marketing, accounted for 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Marauders, who host Wayne State tonight at 6 p.m. in opening round action of the NSIC tournament.

Mattern, a junior from Bismarck majoring in physical education, netted 12 points and passed out 3.1 assists per game this season.

Urbonavicius and Radakovic, seniors studying financial services and business administration, averaged 9.4 points and 2.9 points, respectively.

Earning the award requires being a starter or major contributor and a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

HARRIS HONORED

Minot State quard Kennedy Harris has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Harris, a senior from Mandan majoring in elementary education, averaged 9.3 ppg and 3.2 rpg for the Beavers this season.

BLAKE NAMED

University of North Dakota forward Jackson Blake has been added to the 2022-23 Hobey Baker Award nomination list.

Blake joins two teammates nominated for the award, which recognizes the nation's top player, along with forward Riese Gaber and defenseman Chris Jandric.

Blake, from Eden Prairie, Minn., has 36 points in 31 games, the most by a rookie at North Dakota since Brock Boeser hit 60 in 2015-16.

Blake leads all NCHC rookies in assists, points and points per game.

North Dakota (13-13-5) plays at Colorado College Friday and Saturday.