Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 18

MUSTANGS, PATRIOTS TOP CLASS A POLLS

The West Fargo Sheyenne boys and Century girls remain on top of the North Dakota Class A basketball polls this week.

The Mustangs (18-1) got 18 of 21 first-place votes to finish with 102 point in the voting for the boys poll. No. 2 Minot (17-1) got the other three first-place votes.

Fargo Davies (15-4) moved up two spots to No. 3. Legacy (15-4) moved into the poll at No. 4. West Fargo (14-3) slipped two places to No. 5.

The Patriots (17-0) got all 21 first-place votes and finished with 105 points as the unanimous No. 1 in the girls poll.

Fargo Davies (17-1) moved up one spot to No. 2, with Devils Lake (13-1) slipping one spot to No. 3.

Grand Forks Red River (15-3) and Legacy (15-4) remained at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Jamestown (12-5) received votes in the boys poll while Watford City (14-4) received votes in the girls poll.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

MON-DAK HONORS BSC’S KUNTZ, PAYNE

Masy Kuntz and Reile Payne of Bismarck State College have been named weekly award winners in the Mon-Dak Conference.

Kuntz, a 5-foot-7 sophomore middle hitter, was named the league’s volleyball player of the week.

Kuntz had 13 kills in 26 attempts with three errors, five blocks and eight digs in helping the Mystics to two wins for the week. Kuntz is a Dickinson Trinity graduate.

Payne, a 5-8 freshman forward from Fargo Shanley, was named the league women’s basketball player of the week. In helping the Mystics to a pair of wins last week, she scored 39 points to go along with 24 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

MYSTICS RANKED NO. 11 IN VOLLEYBALL POLL

Bismarck State College is ranked in the national NJCAA Division II volleyball poll.

The Mystics (7-1) are No. 11 in the rankings, one spot behind fellow Mon-Dak school NDSCS.

Parkland College (7-0) is ranked No. 1.

Two BSC players are among the national statistical leaders – Becca Nitsch is third in the nation in kills per set with 4.85 and fifth in the nation with a total of 131 kills. Abbi Kopp is sixth in total digs with 150.

IFL MOVES KICKOFF WEEKEND

The Indoor Football League’s Board of Directors has moved its Kickoff Weekend back to May 14, but the Bismarck Bucks will get an earlier start.

Originally set to open the season on March 28, the IFL will hold kickoff weekend on the weekend of May 14. While most teams will begin on kickoff weekend, a few teams, including the Bucks, have elected to open the weekend of April 23.

“Scheduling decisions were made to ensure games would be available for fans to and ensure each market’s COVID procedures were taken into consideration,” said Bucks general manager Heidi Ripplinger.

The Bucks will open their 16-game schedule on the road on April 23 in Green Bay.

The Bucks’ home opener is set for Saturday, May 8 vs. Massachusetts.

Other home dates for the Bucks: Saturday, May 15 vs. Green Bay; Saturday, May 22 vs. Northern Arizona; Saturday, June 5 vs. Sioux Falls; Saturday, June 12 vs. Iowa; Friday, July 16 vs. Frisco; Friday, July 30 vs. Green Bay; and Friday, Aug. 13 vs. Sioux Falls.

BRUNNER NAMED MARAUDERS’ PLAYER TO WATCH

Cody Brunner was named the University of Mary’s men’s golfer to watch as the Marauders field a men’s golf team this spring for the first time in a dozen years.

Brunner, a sophomore from Billings, finished fourth in the state of Montana his senior season.

Michael Herzog, a four-time collegiate coach of the year, will lead the Marauders golf program.

Joining Brunner on the Marauders roster are senior Mason Huntley, juniors Ben Wilson and Cole Gendreau and sophomore Zach Johnson.

Winona State topped the NSIC men’s golf preseason poll. U-Mary is ranked 10th.

The Marauders open the season on March 7-9 at the Winona State Invitational in Las Vegas.

