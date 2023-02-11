HOLINKA STEPS DOWN AT UND
University of North Dakota defensive coordinator Brett Holinka has resigned as defensive coordinator to pursue other opportunities, the school announced Saturday.
Holinka, who had been defensive coordinator at the University of Mary before returning to his alma mater, had been at UND since 2018. Holinka had been UND's defensive coordinator since 2019.
Holinka was a two-time All-NCC linebacker at UND from 2005-08.
UND opens the 2023 season at home against Drake on Sept. 2.