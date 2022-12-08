Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 9

THREE BISON PICKED

fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch and defensive end Spencer Waege from North Dakota State have been named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America Team.

Luepke, a fullback from Spencer, Wis., is the fifth player in Bison history to earn All-America honors three times. Kicker/punter Aaron Pederson (1999-01), cornerback Marcus Williams (2011-2013), defensive end Greg Menard (2015, 2016, 2018) and right tackle Cordell Volson (2019-21) also were three-time selections.

Mauch and Waege were picked for the second time.

The third-seeded Bison (10-2) host sixth-seeded Samford (11-1) in the FCS quarterfinals tonight at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at GoBison.com/tickets. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.