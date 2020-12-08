Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 9

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
NSIC CHANGES BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate basketball schedules have been changed for the upcoming season.
Each weekend, NSIC schools will host either two men’s games or two women’s games.
That means the University of Mary will host college basketball games for eight straight weekends, beginning January 2 and 3 with the Marauder women hosting Sioux Falls. The U-Mary men start its the season at Sioux Falls January 2-3 before hosting St. Cloud State January 8-9.
All NSIC teams play 16 games.
DENVER HANDS UND FIRST LOSS
Top-ranked North Dakota lost to Denver 3-2 on Tuesday at the NCHC Pod in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ninth-ranked Denver got a power play goal late to break a 2-all tie to earn its first win of the season. UND lost for the first time in four games. Carter Savoie got the go-ahead goal for the Pioneers, who capitalized on a five-minute major penalty whistled on UND.
Jordan Kawaguchi scored in the first period for UND. Collin Adams equalized in the second period, making it 2-2 at 19:35 of the middle period.
Shane Pinto and Matt Kiersted each had two assists for North Dakota.
UND is back in action on Thursday against Minnesota Mankato at 7:35 p.m.
MATPAC DONATES $28K TO U-MARY
MATPAC Wrestling Club of Bismarck has made a $28,000 donation to the University of Mary wrestling program.
The money will go to provide scholarships for the Marauders' wrestling program.
The U-Mary wrestling program currently has four MATPAC alumni in Laken Boese of Bismarck High, Drew and Devin Steidler from St. Mary's and Matt Kaylor from Legacy. Reece Barnhardt, a senior at St. Mary's, has signed with the Marauders for next season.
“This incredibly generous gift from MATPAC is a tremendous boost for the Marauders wrestling program,” said U-Mary head wrestling coach Adam Aho. “It allows us to continue growing our program to compete at a national level and provides validation that Marauders wrestling is heading in the right direction.”
The MATPAC Wrestling Club is one of only eight clubs in the United States to be honored as a USAW Gold Cub Wrestling Organization and are nationally ranked by Trackwrestling.com.
The Marauders are scheduled to open their season against two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion St. Cloud State on Jan. 7 at the McDowell Activity Center.
ANDERSON EARNS WEEKLY AWARD
North Dakota State's Kelby Anderson has been named the Summit League's Women's Track Athlete of the Week.
Anderson, a junior from Bismarck, ran the nation's top time in the mile so far this season on Friday at the Dakota Duals in Fargo. Anderson's time of 4:47.54 is the best by 16 seconds.
Anderson, who attended Century High, notched her third career athlete of the week award.
DSU BASKETBALL GAMES POSTPONED
Dickinson State’s men’s and women’s college basketball games scheduled for Friday against Mayville State and Saturday against Presentation College have been postponed.
The next scheduled games for the Blue Hawks are Dec. 19 at Valley City State.
VIKINGS CUT HILL
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived third-year cornerback Holton Hill on Tuesday, during another season of extended absences for a once-promising prospect.
Hill played in only three games this year due to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10, and despite inexperience at the position, the Vikings decided to move on.
Last season, Hill missed eight games because of a pair of four-game NFL policy violation suspensions, one for performance-enhancing substances and one for substances of abuse.
Undrafted in 2018 out of Texas, Hill was a priority college free agent for the Vikings who started three games as an injury fill-in.
