Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 9

North Dakota State's Kelby Anderson has been named the Summit League's Women's Track Athlete of the Week.

Anderson, a junior from Bismarck, ran the nation's top time in the mile so far this season on Friday at the Dakota Duals in Fargo. Anderson's time of 4:47.54 is the best by 16 seconds.

Anderson, who attended Century High, notched her third career athlete of the week award.

DSU BASKETBALL GAMES POSTPONED

Dickinson State’s men’s and women’s college basketball games scheduled for Friday against Mayville State and Saturday against Presentation College have been postponed.

The next scheduled games for the Blue Hawks are Dec. 19 at Valley City State.

VIKINGS CUT HILL

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived third-year cornerback Holton Hill on Tuesday, during another season of extended absences for a once-promising prospect.

Hill played in only three games this year due to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10, and despite inexperience at the position, the Vikings decided to move on.