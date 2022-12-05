Area Sports Briefs Dec. 6

MORENO NAMED LEGACY CO-COACH

Logan Christensen has resigned as co-head coach of the Legacy girls soccer team to take a coaching position for the University of Mary women’s soccer team.

Assistant coach Luis Moreno has been elevated to co-head coach of the Sabers along with Mick Lenhardt. Moreno has been an assistant coach for the Sabers the past three seasons and is the director for the Bismarck Bricks Soccer Club.

Moreno, from Pelican Rapids, Minn., currently teaches Spanish at Legacy High.

UND’S BLAKE ON U.S. PRELIM LIST

North Dakota freshman Jackson Blake has been named as one of 32 players to the preliminary roster of the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team.

Blake, from Eden Prairie, Minn., is tied for the team lead in points (17) and is second in goals (9).

Blake is going for one of 23 roster spots for the U.S. in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.