Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 30

CROOKSTON SIGNS LEGACY'S LEIN

Madison Lein has signed a national letter of intent to attend Minnesota-Crookston and play soccer for the Golden Eagles.

Lein, a junior at Legacy High School, earned All-West Region honors on defense for the Sabers last season.

“Madison is a defender that is comfortable on the ball which is needed in the modern game,” UMC coach Neil Mancktelow said. “I look forward to working with her on the art of defending at the college level. Madison will add greatly to our soccer program

The daughter of Dara and Chad Lein, she has posted a 4.0 grade point average in high school. 

BRUSS RANKED THIRD AT 174

University of Mary wrestler Max Bruss is ranked third at 174 pounds in the latest NWCA rankings.

Other ranked Marauders include Reece Barnhardt (4th, 133), Braydon Huber (9th, 165) and Matthew Kaylor (12th, 197).

In the team poll, the Marauders are ranked 11th. Other ranked NSIC teams include No. 3 St. Cloud State, Wisconsin Parkside and Upper Iowa both ranked ninth, No. 21 Northern State and No. 24 Southwest Minnesota State. 

The Marauders return to action at the NWCA National Duals Jan. 6-7 in Lexington, Ky.

