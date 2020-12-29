Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CENTURY'S KINDEL SIGNS WITH NDSU

Mason Kindel of Century and Kaden Pastian of Hillsboro-Central Valley have signed letters of intent to compete in track and field at North Dakota State.

Kindel, a distance runner for the Patriots, is a four-time all-state performer in cross country, having placed in the top seven at the state Class A meet the past two seasons. He finished in the top 15 all four seasons for Century, coming in fifth as a senior in 2020. In track, he was a state meet qualifier in the 1600, 3200 and 1600 relay as a sophomore in 2019.

Pastian, a thrower for the Burros, won the state Class B discus crown as a sophomore in 2019, topping 180 feet with his winning throw. He also placed third at the state meet in the shot put.

The Bison have won a combined 19 indoor and outdoor Summit League team titles since 2008, including 10 consecutive indoor meet titles.

UND WEEKEND SERIES POSTPONED

The University of North Dakota hockey team will have to wait one more week to get back on the ice.