Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 3

U-MARY’S BECKER FINISHES 42ND

University of Mary sophomore Alyssa Becker finished 42nd at the NCAA Division II women’s cross country meet on Friday in Seattle, Wash.

In the middle of the pack after the first 600 meters, Becker kept moving to the front of the pack in the 6K race, held less than 50 miles from her hometown of Seabeck, Wash., and jumped 46 places to 75th by the 2.4K split.

Becker improved another 24 spots by the 5K marker before passing another nine runners over the final kilometer, finishing in 21:25.1.

An All-American at the 2021 national meet, Becker finished two spots and 4.3 seconds shy of repeating that feat.

A total of 262 runners competed in the meet. Becker finished seventh among Northern Sun conference competitors and 10th among Central Region runners, matching her placing at the regional two weeks ago.

DICKINSON ADDS WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Dickinson State will add women’s wrestling as a varsity spot for the 2023 season.

It will become the 15th varsity sport for the Blue Hawks. Women’s wrestling is recognized by 100 institutions and is a national championship sport in the NAIA. The University of Jamestown is the host school for the NAIA women’s national championships.

Dickinson State joins Waldorf as the second North Star Athletic Association school to add the sport. Waldorf competes in the Heart of America Conference, the same league the DSU men compete in.

MINOT STATE, ALDRICH PART WAYS

Minot State has parted ways with head football coach Mike Aldrich.

In six seasons, the Beavers were 10-45 under Aldrich.