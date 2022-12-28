 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 29

DUTTENHEFER EARNS FRESHMAN HONOR

Mandan's Jaxon Duttenhefer has been named to the Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America team. 

Duttenhefer, a defensive lineman for North Dakota State, ranks second on the Bison in sacks (4) and is third in tackles-for-loss (6). 

Logan Kopp, a freshman at NDSU, also was named to the freshman team.

Safety Dawson Weber, left tackle Cody Mauch, fullback Hunter Luepke and defensive end Spencer Waege were named first team All-Americans by Phil Steele. Left guard Nash Jensen was named to the second team. 

The Bison (12-2) face South Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS championship game Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

