Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 28

BSC TRACK, XC ADDS THREE

Three North Dakota athletes have signed letters of intent to compete in track and cross country at Bismarck State College.

Mystics coach Jamison Dietrich announced the signing of Bismarck’s Brody Federer and Ivar Martell and Samantha Meehl of Oakes.

Meehl finished fifth in the Class B discus last year at the state track meet. She has personal bests of 110-9 in the discus and 35-0.5 in the shot put. She will also compete in the hammer and weight throws at BSC.

Federer was a Class A all-state runner and has been all-West Region three times in cross country for Century. He finished 10th in the state Class A cross country meet last season. Ferderer will run distance events for the Mystics. His career best times are 10:06 in the 3200 and 16:19 in the 5K in cross country.

Martell, a two-time all-West Region runner at Legacy, posted a 16:13 over 5K and just missed earning Class A all-state honors. He helped the Sabers’ 3200 relay team to a sixth-place finish at the state track meet. He has personal bests of 4:35 in the 1600 and 2:02 in the 800.