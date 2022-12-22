 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 23

BISON PLAYERS NAMED TO AFCA ALL-AMERICA TEAM

North Dakota State announced Thursday that four student-athletes were named to the American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America team.

NDSU left tackle Cody Mauch was selected to the first team, while left guard Nash Jensen, defensive end Spencer Waege and safety Michael Tutsie were named to the second team.

It is the first appearance on either list for Mauch, Jensen and Tutsie, while it is the second time in three seasons on the list for Waege, who was named to the AFCA second team in the 2020-21 spring season.

