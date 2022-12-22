Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 23

BISON PLAYERS NAMED TO AFCA ALL-AMERICA TEAM

NDSU left tackle Cody Mauch was selected to the first team, while left guard Nash Jensen, defensive end Spencer Waege and safety Michael Tutsie were named to the second team.

It is the first appearance on either list for Mauch, Jensen and Tutsie, while it is the second time in three seasons on the list for Waege, who was named to the AFCA second team in the 2020-21 spring season.