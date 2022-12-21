Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 22

WEATHER CAUSES MORE SCHEDULE CHANGES

Another round of winter weather has brought a further series of postponements and reschedulings.

After a three-team dual meet between Williston, Bismarck and Turtle Mountain for both boys and girls was wiped out Tuesday, a triangular at Watford City between Minot, St. Mary's and Watford City scheduled for tonight was moved to January 10.

All other Bismarck and Mandan Public School activities scheduled for today have been canceled due to expected winter weather causing school closings. Makeup dates for the events scheduled will be announced in due course.

Further schedule changes due to the weather over the last few weeks can be found at wdasports.org and in future copies of the Bismarck Tribune.

JOHNSON NAMED TO CSC FIRST TEAM

North Dakota State volleyball setter Kelley Johnson has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team, becoming the first Bison player named to the list since 2006.

Johnson is only the fifth player overall and the second to make the First Team in program history.

Boasting a 4.00 GPA in biological sciences, Johnson dished out a career-high 1,342 assists in the 2022 season, which led the Summit League and ranked eighth in the nation.

Johnson joins Caitie Baird of Stanford, Diana Brown of Illinois, Logan Case of Western Michigan, Logan Eggleston of Texas, Elizabeth Juhnke of South Dakota, McKenna Melville of UCF and Gina Rivera-Ortiz on the First Team.

BISMARCK MARATHON REGISTRATION OPENING ANNOUNCED

The 2023 Bismarck Marathon will open registration for the Full and Half Marathons and the Relay Marathon January 1, 2023. Honoring the length of a marathon, registration prices from the 1st to January 8 will be 26.2% off.

The 42nd installment of North Dakota's longest-running marathon, the Bismarck Marathon will take place from Thursday, September 14 to Saturday, September 16 at Cottonwood Park.

Registration for the associated 5K and 10K races, as well as the various community events, will open at a later date.

LIPSKIS SELECTED TO WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bismarck Bobcats announced officially Wednesday that goaltender Linards Lipskis would take part in the IIHF World Junior Championships in Canada.

One of three goaltenders named to Team Latvia, Lipskis will participate in the tournament that runs from December 26 to January 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Lipskis has previously represented Latvia on the world stage by playing a pair of games at the under-18 World Junior Championship in 2021.

Team Latvia opens their schedule against the United States team on Monday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.

NHL Network is carrying television coverage of the tournament in the United States for those interested in watching.

ITALY HOSTING TOUR DE FRANCE START

For the first time in the famous cycling race's history, Italy will be the location for the start of the 2024 Tour de France.

The “grand départ” will take place June 29 from Florence to Rimini to make 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.

Italy will host three stages of the 2024 race, which will end on July 21 in Nice instead of Paris because of the Olympic Games. The 2024 race will mark the first time since 1905 that the finish is not the French capital city.