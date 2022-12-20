Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 21

FOUR BISON PICKED

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch and defensive end Spencer Waege have been named first team FCS All-Americans by Stats Perform.

Left guard Nash Jensen was named to the second team.

Luepke joins former cornerback Marcus Williams as a three-time All-America pick. Williams was selected from 2011-2013.

All four will play in postseason all-star games. Luepke and Mauch will play in the Senior Bowl. Jensen will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Nash was invited to the Hula Bowl.

VIKINGS INK ROSEN

The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.

It's the seventh NFL team for Rosen, who was the 10th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL draft.

Rosen will serve as the third quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens after David Blough was signed off the Vikings' practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals last week.

In career 24 games, Rosen has thrown 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.