Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 20

MAUCH HONORED

North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch has been selected to the FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America team.

The team recognizes one player per position in the FCS.

Mauch, a 6-6, 303-pound senior from Hankinson, N.D., has played 61 games in his career. He anchors an offensive line that has produced the third-most rushing yards per game at 273.3 this season.

Mauch is the ninth NDSU offensive lineman in the last 10 years to earn the award, joining Billy Turner (2013), Joe Haeg (2014 and 2015), Zack J. Johnson (2016), Austin Kuhnert (2017), Tanner Volson (2018), Dillon Radunz (2019) and Cordell Volson (2020).

The Bison (12-2) face South Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS championship game on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

FORMER BEAVER TO MAKE NFL DEBUT

Former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez will make his NFL debut for the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gutierrez, who played for the Beavers from 2016-2020, was promoted from the Raiders' practice squad on Saturday.

The 6-6, 295-pounder from Pasco, Wash., also has had brief stints with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

ZIMMER DEATH REPORT RELEASED

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The death of Adam Zimmer, a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, was caused by chronic alcohol use, according to a report by medical examiners.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota released the finding. Zimmer had been found dead in his home in Mendota Heights, a Twin Cities suburb, on Oct. 31. He was 38.

Adam Zimmer had been working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.

Adam Zimmer broke into the NFL in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints. He was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 as an assistant linebackers coach and spent the 2013 season with the Bengals as an assistant defensive backs coach in Mike Zimmer’s final season there as defensive coordinator.