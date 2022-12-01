Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 2

BEASLEY HONORED

Bismarck State College sophomore setter Cam Beasley has been named an NJCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-American.

This season, the Legacy High product played all 38 matches for the Mystics. She finished with 1,266 assists, 350 digs, 86 aces and 40 kills in leading BSC to a 33-5 record and a trip to the national tournament.

In two seasons Beasley amassed 2,246 assists, 569 digs, 117 aces, 80 kills and 54 blocks.

KITTNER PICKED

University of Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner has been named to the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region 4 team for the second year in a row.

Kittner, a Harlon Hill nominee as the best player in D-II for the second straight year, had 90 catches for 986 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Marauders. He ranked No. 1 in the Northern Sun in all-purpose yards per game with 151.8 yards per game.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native, finished his career as the NSIC all-time leader in receptions (291) and yards (3,651). He also had 29 touchdowns.

NEWELL NAMED COY

Dennis Newell has been named the Summit League women’s cross country coach of the year.

In his second season, Newell led North Dakota State to the Summit League title by more than 30 points.

Newell was the head cross country and track coach at the University of Mary prior to joining NDSU