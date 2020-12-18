Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 19

AREA BRIEFS
WILTON'S JOHNSON SIGNS WITH BSC
Kiara Johnson of Wilton, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.
Johnson, a 5-foot-6 setter, earned All-Region 5 honors last season for the Miners.
“Kiara’s athletic abilities getting to the ball as a setter and good speed as a defender will be two great assets for the Mystics going forward to the fall 2021 season,” BSC coach Kyle Kuether said.
The daughter of Jessica and Duane Johnson, she plans to study computer science.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TOPS UND
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Marcus Domask scored 17 points to lead Southern Illinois to a 62-50 victory over North Dakota on Friday.
Domask led three Salukis in double figures as they defeated UND for the second time in as many days. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds and Anthony D’Avanzo had 11 points and eight boards as SIU remained unbeaten at 5-0.
Filip Rebraca led North Dakota (1-7) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Seybian Sims added nine points.
UND travels to Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to face Drake.
TWINS CUT ROMERO
The Minnesota Twins cut former top pitching prospect Fernando Romero on Friday.
Romero did not pitch last season due to visa issues in his native Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 5.17 earned run average over 26 career appearances.
