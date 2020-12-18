 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 19

Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 19

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA BRIEFS

WILTON'S JOHNSON SIGNS WITH BSC

Kiara Johnson of Wilton, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Johnson, a 5-foot-6 setter, earned All-Region 5 honors last season for the Miners.

“Kiara’s athletic abilities getting to the ball as a setter and good speed as a defender will be two great assets for the Mystics going forward to the fall 2021 season,” BSC coach Kyle Kuether said.

The daughter of Jessica and Duane Johnson, she plans to study computer science.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TOPS UND

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Marcus Domask scored 17 points to lead Southern Illinois to a 62-50 victory over North Dakota on Friday.

Domask led three Salukis in double figures as they defeated UND for the second time in as many days. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds and Anthony D’Avanzo had 11 points and eight boards as SIU remained unbeaten at 5-0.

Filip Rebraca led North Dakota (1-7) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Seybian Sims added nine points.

UND travels to Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to face Drake.

TWINS CUT ROMERO

The Minnesota Twins cut former top pitching prospect Fernando Romero on Friday.

Romero did not pitch last season due to visa issues in his native Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 5.17 earned run average over 26 career appearances.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach
College

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach

Lovie Smith was introduced in March 2016 as the coach who would turn around the Illinois football program after years of mediocrity and embarrassment. After five seasons, the Illini still are spinning their wheels, and without seeing significant progress under Smith, the university announced Sunday that it has cut ties with him. Smith never had a winning season in Champaign, going 17-39 ...

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest
College

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest

  • Updated

Just because Mike Krzyzewski says it, the entire college basketball world is required by statute to come to a screeching halt so Very Serious People can parse What It All Means. This is true even when Krzyzewski openly pondering the moral dilemma of playing college basketball during an uncontrolled pandemic Tuesday night wasn’t actually anything that hasn’t already been said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News