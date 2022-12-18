Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 19

BRUSS WINS TITLE

University of Mary wrestler Max Bruss won the 174-pound championship at the 43rd Midwest Classic on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Bruss, a junior from De Pere, Wis., defeated Zeke Waltz of McKendree 4-2 in the final. In the semis, Bruss doubled up Brandon Matthews of Seton Hall, 4-2.

Reece Barnhardt also advanced to the championship round. In the 133-pound final, Barnhardt fell to Dylan Lucas of Central Oklahoma, 9-2. In the semis, the sophomore from Bismarck (St. Mary's) rolled over Elijah Lusk, 16-4.

The Marauders scored 73 points and placed seventh overall in the 43-team field. Central Oklahoma won the team title with 178.5 points. Pittsburgh-Johnstown (Penn.) was a distant second with 95 points.