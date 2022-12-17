 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 18

  • 0

LINTON ALL-STATER BOSCH SIGNS WITH BSC

Linton-HMB all-stater ShayLee Bosch, the Class B volleyball senior athlete of the year, has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Bismarck State College.

Bosch helped lead the Lions to three state Class B tournament appearances, two state titles and a runner-up finish as a senior.

She was named to the all-District 6, all-region 3 and all-state teams as a senior.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News