Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 18

LINTON ALL-STATER BOSCH SIGNS WITH BSC
Linton-HMB all-stater ShayLee Bosch, the Class B volleyball senior athlete of the year, has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Bismarck State College.
Bosch helped lead the Lions to three state Class B tournament appearances, two state titles and a runner-up finish as a senior.
She was named to the all-District 6, all-region 3 and all-state teams as a senior.
