Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 17

WEATHER POSTPONES FRIDAY EVENTS

Most of Saturday’s local games have been postponed due to the storm. It was the third day this week most events were postponed.

All high school events were called off. Reschedule dates are pending. The CNDC tournament in Rugby was canceled.

Bismarck State College’s basketball games Friday against Anoka-Ramsey in Coon Rapids, Minn., also was canceled.

The Mystics are scheduled to play Rochester Tech Sunday in Coon Rapids.

MARAUDERS TOP ACHA D2 POLL

The University of Mary remains No. 1 in the final ACHA Division 2 hockey poll of 2022.

The Marauders have been ranked atop the poll in four of the five polls released this season.

U-Mary is 20-4-1, including a 16-3-1 record against D2 opponents.

In games against top-10 teams, U-Mary is 9-2-1. The Marauders also lead the West Region rankings.

The Marauders are No. 1, followed by Montana State, Lindenwood, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Thomas, Trine, Concordia (Wis.), Utah State, Liberty and Denver in the top 10.

The rest of the Top 25 consists of Metro State (Denver), Miami (Ohio), Montana, Weber State, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Northern Colorado, Ohio, Minnesota-Crookston, Indiana, Lake Superior State, Marianm Ohio State, Northeastern and Boston.

The Marauders are off until Jan. 4, when they host Dakota College-Bottineau.