Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 14

ALL TUESDAY EVENTS POSTPONED

All local sporting events Tuesday were postponed due to weather.

Legacy-Bismarck’s girls hockey game against Dickinson was rescheduled to Dec. 17. Century’s boys hockey game at Mandan was moved to Dec. 22. Also, Mandan’s boys and girls wrestling duals at Williston were rescheduled to Jan. 24.

All other postponed events are pending rescheduled dates.

U-MARY’S HOYTE EARNS AWARD

Brandon Hoyte from the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore sprinter from Bridgetown, Barbados, won the 60 meters and 200 at the University of Mary Indoor meet on Saturday. Hoyte, the reigning 200-meter indoor champion in the NSIC, also ran a leg on the Marauders’ winning 1600 relay team.

The Marauders’ next meet is the Mike Thorson Open Jan. 14 at the University of Mary Fieldhouse and Wellness Center.