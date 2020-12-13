Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

GABER, UND TOP WESTERN MICHIGAN

Riese Gaber scored two goals as the University of North Dakota defeated Western Michigan 6-3 at the NCHC bubble in Omaha on Sunday.

UND scored two goals in the first, one each from Gaber and Gavin Hain, for an early 2-0 lead. North Dakota scored once in the second and three goals in the third period.

Jacob Bernard-Dockter, Brendan Budy and Jasper Weatherby also lit the lamp for UND. Weatherby’s was an empty-netter late in the final frame.

Shane Pinto and Grant Mismash each had two assists for UND, which improved to 4-2-1 with the win. Twelve players registered points in the win. With one assist, Jordan Kawaguchi continued his streak of having at least one point in every game in the pod.

Adam Scheel made 20 saves to get the win in goal for North Dakota, which faces St. Cloud State Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

BADGERS-GOPHERS TO PLAY SATURDAY

Minnesota and Wisconsin will try again to keep their rivalry streak alive on Saturday in Madison.