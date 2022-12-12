Area Sports: Briefs: Dec. 13

WEATHER CAUSES EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the forecasted storm, the Tribune had an early deadline on Monday night.

As a result, scores from all local and national games were not available at press time. For more, go to bismarcktribune.com.

Due to the storm, Century (vs. Turtle Mountain) and St. Mary’s (vs. Minot) moved its basketball games scheduled for Tuesday to Monday.

Everything originally scheduled for Tuesday, with the exception of three hockey games -- Legacy vs. Bismarck at VFW Sports Center, Century at Mandan and Mandan vs. Century-St. Mary’s (girls) at Capital Ice Complex -- had been postponed as of the Tribune's early deadline.

Legacy’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday at Jamestown have been rescheduled to Jan. 26.

MINOT DB EARNS TOP AWARD

Minot State defensive back Knylen Miller-Levi has been named an NCAA Division II second team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Miller-Levi, a junior, set a D-II single-season record with six interceptions this past season for the Beavers. The junior from Las Vegas has nine career INTs.

Other Norther Sun players to earn All-American honors are Brett Laing (Minnesota Duluth, offensive guard, first team), Ian Marshall (Northern State, defensive line, first team), Thuro Reisdorfer (Sioux Falls, running back, second team), Brendan Beaulieu (Bemidji State, wide receiver, second team), Grayson Diepenbrock (Augustana, defensive line, second team) and Eli Weber (Augustana, defensive back, second team).

NDSU’S SKUNBERG CITED BY SUMMIT

North Dakota State’s Boden Skunberg has been named the Summit League Performer of the Week after averaging 20.3 points and 7 rebounds for the Bison.

The junior guard from Jamestown scored 61 points in three games, the most of any three-game stretch in his career.

PEREZ NAMED MSU SOCCER COACH

Minot State has removed the interim tag from TJ Perez and named him head coach of the women’s soccer team.

Perez led the Beavers to a 9-3-9 record, including a fourth-place finish in the regular season in the Northern Sun. The Beavers also advanced to the NSIC tournament championship game.

UND’S DERIDDER COLLECTS HONOR

North Dakota’s Drew DeRidder has been named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week.

The Fenton, Mich., native, had a 0.96 goals-against-average and a .962 save percentage as the Fighting Hawks took five out of six points in a road series at Western Michigan.

UND (7-8-4) is off until Dec. 31 when they host the U.S. Under-18 Team in an exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.