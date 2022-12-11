Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 12

MYSTICS SIGN ALL-STATE PLAYERS

Two more local volleyball players have joined the ranks of the Bismarck State College volleyball team, as Kyle Kuether announced Sunday the signing of Dickinson's Caton Pearcy and Kenmare's Kate Zimmer.

Pearcy was an All-West Region conference hitter for the Midgets and was named to the Class A First Team All-State list. Dickinson's season ended just shy of a state tournament berth after losing a 3-2 state qualifier match to St. Mary's.

Zimmer served as Kenmare's setter and was named to the All-District 16, All-Region 8, and All-State team after playing a key role in advancing the Honkers to a fourth-place finish at this year's state tournament. She was also named Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year.

BASKETBALL GAMES MOVED

With the problematic winter weather approaching, two local high schools have moved their Tuesday basketball games to tonight to try and avoid problems with the weather.

Century's home doubleheader against Turtle Mountain will now be played this evening, with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys starting at 7 p.m.

St. Mary's games against Minot have also been moved, with the Saints girls now playing at 6 p.m. and the Saints boys getting underway at 7:45 p.m.

Any further schedule changes for any other programs over the coming days will be announced on Twitter, the WDA Sports website, or here in the Bismarck Tribune.

MARAUDERS WRESTLING STAYS UNBEATEN

In an all-decision bout between in-state wrestling rivals Minot State and the University of Mary, the Marauders stayed undefeated with a 25-6 win over the Beavers.

Mary started strong with an 8-2 decision win by Braydon Huber at 165 pounds and never looked back.

Two bouts went into extra time, with Jake Swirple of Minot State tangling with Luke Tweeton at heavyweight all the way into tiebreakers, which Swirple won for a 2-1 Minot State victory.

The other extra time match was at 125 pounds, with Jaden Verhagen of the Marauders winning a 7-5 decision in the sudden victory period over Oscar Nellis.

Swirple's win was one of just two on the day for Minot State, who also got a 4-3 decision win from Kelby Armstrong over Leo Mushinsky at 149 pounds.

Mary had the lone major decision win of the day, as Laken Boese dominated Ethan Wonser at 141 pounds to the tune of a 12-2 victory.

Max Bruss (174 pounds, 6-2 dec.), Wyatt Lidberg (184, 8-3 dec.), Matt Kaylor (197, 5-2 dec.), Reece Barnhardt (133, 11-9 dec.), and Anthony Velazquez (157, 6-0 dec.) all won tight decision victories for the Marauders.

Assuming the weather has cleared, the Marauders' next outing on the mat is scheduled for this weekend at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis, Ind.