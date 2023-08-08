PORTMAN SINKS ACE

Dan Portman made a hole-in-one at Tom O'Leary Golf Course on Monday.

Portman aced hole No. 17, playing 145 yards, with an 8-iron.

Eric Rose and John Schearer were on hand to witness the shot.

NDSU FILLS 2025

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

North Dakota State has filled its 2025 football schedule with a game against Southeast Missouri State.

The Bison will host the Redhawks on Sept. 13, 2025 in the first meeting between the teams.

SEMO went 9-3 last season and advanced to the FCS playoffs, losing to Montana 34-24 in the first round.

NDSU's non-conference games in 2025 include The Citadel (Aug. 30), Tennessee State (Sept. 6) and St. Thomas (Nov. 22).

NDSU's non-conference schedules are complete through the 2026 season.