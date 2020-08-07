Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 8

AREA SPORTS
U-MARY ASSISTANT HIRED AT NDSU
Reece Vega has been hired as an assistant track and field coach at North Dakota State.
Vega had spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Mary. Vega, named the 2019-2020 NSIC Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year, coached sprints, hurdles, middle distance and relays for the Marauders. At NDSU, he will lead the Bison sprinters and hurdlers.
Vega, a native of St. Charles, Minn., was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American for the Bison from 2002-07. Vega ranks sixth in school history in the indoor 400-meter dash.
“I am extremely excited to come back to NDSU,” said Vega. “The opportunity to coach for my alma mater and to be part of the championship tradition is beyond words. Coach (Don) Larson and coach (Stevie) Keller have been amazing role models and mentors during my life, and I am very grateful for this opportunity.”
Vega previously coached at Minot State (2007-13) and Graceland University, Iowa (2013-16) prior to joining U-Mary.
U-MARY SOCCER ADDS GEORGIA SCORER
Emma Snider has signed with the University of Mary women’s soccer team.
Snider, a native of Savannah, Ga., scored 16 goals in 17 games last season at Georgia Military College. She earned NJCAA All-Region honors after registering 34 points on the season.
“Emma is an amazing person who comes from a wonderful family and we are so excited to add her to the UMary women’s soccer family,” coach Sarah Cook said. “As a soccer player, she will immediately impact our team as an attacking threat as she has pace, athleticism, and an eye for the goal.”
Snider, who will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Marauders, scored 76 goals in her high school career at Georgia Connections Academy.
ROYALS EDGE TWINS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City pitching staff held the powerful Twins to just a pair of solo homers, and the Royals beat Minnesota 3-2 on Friday night.
Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two straight after a six-game slide.
Jakob Junis served up homers to Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez before leaving with two outs in the fifth inning, and Greg Holland (2-0) led four relievers in holding down the Twins the rest of the way. Trevor Rosenthal retired the final three batters in order for his second save.
Matt Wisler (0-1) served up McBroom's homer as Minnesota lost a one-run game for the second consecutive night.
LYNX TOP FEVER
BRADENTON, Fla, (AP) — Lexie Brown scored a career-high 26 points with nine assists and four steals and the Minnesota Lynx used a second quarter surge to beat the Indiana Fever 87-80 on Friday night.
Down 23-18 after period one, the Lynx (5-1) — winners of four straight — went on a 17-3 run to start the second and never trailed again. Sylvia Fowles started the Lynx on their way after converting a three-point play and a layup. Minnesota held Indiana (2-4) to 11 points in the second.
Kennedy Burke's 3-pointer with 5:57 reduced Indiana's deficit to 76-73 with 5:57 left to play. Candice Dupree then made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it a two-point game, but Fowles responded with a pair of foul shots and a basket to blunt the Fever comeback. Fowles scored 21 points.
