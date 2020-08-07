Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 8

“Emma is an amazing person who comes from a wonderful family and we are so excited to add her to the UMary women’s soccer family,” coach Sarah Cook said. “As a soccer player, she will immediately impact our team as an attacking threat as she has pace, athleticism, and an eye for the goal.”

Snider, who will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Marauders, scored 76 goals in her high school career at Georgia Connections Academy.

ROYALS EDGE TWINS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, the Kansas City pitching staff held the powerful Twins to just a pair of solo homers, and the Royals beat Minnesota 3-2 on Friday night.

Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two straight after a six-game slide.

Jakob Junis served up homers to Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez before leaving with two outs in the fifth inning, and Greg Holland (2-0) led four relievers in holding down the Twins the rest of the way. Trevor Rosenthal retired the final three batters in order for his second save.