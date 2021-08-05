Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 6

OTTERDAHL 10TH IN OLYMPIC SHOT
Former North Dakota state thrower Payton Otterdahl placed 10th in the shot put at the Olympic finals in Tokyo on Thursday.
Otterdahl's top throw was 66 feet, 8 inches. He became the first NDSU athlete to advance to the Olympic finals.
Otterdahl competed for NDSU from 2014-19. The Rosemount, Minn., native has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison.
NDSU'S KACZOR ON WATCH LIST
North Dakota State's James Kaczor is one of 35 players on the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award list as the top defensive player in the FCS.
Kaczor, a senior linebacker from St. Cloud, Minn., had 70 tackles, including two for loss, last season for the Bison.
The last NDSU player to win the award was Kyle Emanuel in 2014.
TWINS TOP ASTROS
HOUSTON (AP) — The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career victory as a starter. Jax, who has made just eight appearances and four starts in his career, picked up his first major league win June 25 while pitching in relief.
The Twins jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-3) early to take control before Houston cut the lead late.
Houston trailed by four with one out in the ninth when Michael Brantley legged out a single on a grounder. Yordan Alvarez then belted a home run off Danny Coulombe to the seats in right field to cut it to 5-3.
Coulombe walked Kyle Tucker with two outs and he was replaced by Alex Colomé, who got his fourth save thanks to a nifty catch by Jorge Polanco just behind second base on a ball hit by Martín Maldonado.