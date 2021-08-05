Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 6

OTTERDAHL 10TH IN OLYMPIC SHOT

Former North Dakota state thrower Payton Otterdahl placed 10th in the shot put at the Olympic finals in Tokyo on Thursday.

Otterdahl's top throw was 66 feet, 8 inches. He became the first NDSU athlete to advance to the Olympic finals.

Otterdahl competed for NDSU from 2014-19. The Rosemount, Minn., native has competed professionally for Nike and served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bison.

NDSU'S KACZOR ON WATCH LIST

North Dakota State's James Kaczor is one of 35 players on the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award list as the top defensive player in the FCS.

Kaczor, a senior linebacker from St. Cloud, Minn., had 70 tackles, including two for loss, last season for the Bison.

The last NDSU player to win the award was Kyle Emanuel in 2014.

TWINS TOP ASTROS

HOUSTON (AP) — The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and held on for a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.