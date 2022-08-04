 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 5

THREE BISON ON FCS WATCH LIST

Defensive end Spencer Waege, linebacker James Kaczor and safety Michael Tutsie from North Dakota State have been named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan preseason watch list as the top defensive player in the FCS.

Waege, a senior from South Shore, S.D., missed most of last with an injury. Kaczor, from St. Cloud, had 70 tackles last season. Tutsie, who had 81 tackles last season, is a sixth-year senior from Indianapolis.

The Bison open the season Sept. 3 at the Fargodome against Drake.

WILD, CHICAGO MEET IN MILWAUKEE

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It's the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.

The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.

