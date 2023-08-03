BSC’S HALLQUIST, KEMPER SIGN WITH D-I PROGRAMS
Two former Bismarck State College baseball players will be continuing their collegiate careers with NCAA Division I programs.
Michael Hallquist has signed to play at Ball State and Nick Kemper will join the University of Akron.
Hallquist, who hit .462 and hit 15 homers with the Mystics and earning all-Mon-Dak honors in 2022, transferred to Minnesota-Crookston and will be joining Ball State. Hallquist is currently playing for the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League and played in the league’s all-star game this week at Municipal Ballpark. The Fargo native is hitting .350 with 13 doubles, 13 homers and 53 RBIs for Duluth this summer.
Kemper signed with BSC in 2020 and played at Augustana in the Northern Sun. A Sioux Falls, S.D., native, he will join the Zips.