BSC’S HALLQUIST, KEMPER SIGN WITH D-I PROGRAMS

Hallquist, who hit .462 and hit 15 homers with the Mystics and earning all-Mon-Dak honors in 2022, transferred to Minnesota-Crookston and will be joining Ball State. Hallquist is currently playing for the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League and played in the league’s all-star game this week at Municipal Ballpark. The Fargo native is hitting .350 with 13 doubles, 13 homers and 53 RBIs for Duluth this summer.