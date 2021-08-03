Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 4

LITTLE, SMALL TABBED BY NSIC

Wide receiver Luke Little and defensive back Tylen Small have been named Northern Sun players to watch from the University of Mary football team.

The NSIC announced its preseason coaches poll on Tuesday with Minnesota State-Mankato picked as the favorite. The Mavericks got 12 of 14 first-place votes.

Minnesota-Duluth and Augustana were picked second and third.

The University of Mary ranked 13th. Little, a senior, has 1,141 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in his career. Small is a transfer from FCS power South Dakota State.

The Marauders begin practice Aug. 9. Their season opener is Sept. 2 at Wayne State.

The NSIC canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OTTERDAHL MAKES OLYMPIC FINAL

Former North Dakota State athlete Payton Otterdahl qualified for the finals of the shot put on Tuesday at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Rosemount, Minn., native threw 68 feet, 7 inches on his last attempt of the qualifying round, which put him in 12th place and earned the final spot in the finals.