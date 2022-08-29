Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 30

LEINGANG BACKUP LT AT K-STATE

Andrew Leingang is listed as the backup at left tackle for Kansas State's football team.

The 2021 Century High grad, a redshirt freshman, is behind only senior KT Leveston at the position.

The Wildcats host South Dakota in their opener Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

BEVEGE SINKS ACE

Scott Bevege of Atlanta, Ga., made a hole-in-one at Tom O'Leary Golf Course on Monday.

Bevege aced the 140-yard 11th hole, gripping a pitching wedge.

Josh Jeffers was the witness.

MANDAN UP TO NO. 2 IN 11AA POLL

Mandan climbed one spot to No. 2 in the latest 11AA football poll.

The Braves (1-0) face No. 5 Century (0-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bowl.

West Fargo Sheyenne (1-0) remains No. 1 in the poll, conducted by the state's media.

MEEKS EARNS NSIC WEEKLY HONOR

Mary Meeks from the University of Mary soccer team has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore from Boise, Idaho, played all 90 minutes and scored a goal in the Marauders’ 2-0 win at Montana State-Billings on Saturday.

In two games -- both 2-0 wins – the Marauders allowed 12 shots, but only five were on target.

The Marauders host Emporia State (Kan.) Friday at 3 p.m. at the Bowl. Tickets cost $10 plus fees at www.UMaryTickets.com or $15 at the gate for adults, and $5 plus fees online or $10 at the gate for kids and seniors.

COMP TICKETS FOR U-MARY OPENER

Complimentary tickets for the University of Mary football team's season opener on Saturday are available at game sponsor Dakota Community Bank & Trust branches.

Otherwise, tickets for the 5:30 p.m. game can be purchased at www.UMaryTickets.com. Cost is $15 plus fees online or $20 at the gate (cash only). Senior and youth tickets are $7.50 plus fees (online) and $10 (gate).

Gates open at 4:30. Tailgating starts at 1:30.