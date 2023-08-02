WILLIAMS, SCHUSTER ON WATCH LIST
North Dakota State running back TaMerik Williams and University of North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster have been named to the Walter Payton Award preseason watch list.
Williams, a senior from Arlington, Texas, had 702 yards on 99 carries and eight rushing touchdowns last season for the Bison.
Schuster, a junior from Macomb, Mich., had 2,730 yards passing and 20 touchdowns last season.
Williams and Schuster are two of 35 players on the Payton watchlist, which goes to the top player in the FCS.