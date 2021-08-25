Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 26

MINERS, LOBOES NO. 1 IN CLASS B FOOTBALL
Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion are No. 1 in this week’s Class B high school football polls.
Beulah (1-0) received 11 of 15 first-place votes to total 67 points in the 11-man voting to remain at No. 1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1-0), which shared the top spot with the Miners in the preseason poll, finished with 47 points, edging Kindred (1-0) by one point for the No. 2 spot.
No. 3 Kindred landed one first-place vote and No. 4 Central Cass (1-0) received two first-place votes. Harvey-Wells County (1-0), which opened with a non-region win at Shiloh Christian last week, moved into the poll at No. 5.
Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-1) and Velva (0-1) received votes in the poll.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0) received all 15 first-place votes in the nine-man poll. The Loboes got 75 points to remain in the No. 1 spot this week.
New Salem-Almont (1-0) remains at No. 2 with 52 points with Cavalier (1-0) holding at No. 3 with 38 points. Surrey (1-0), No. 5 in the preseason, moved up one spot with 34 points and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (1-0) moved into the poll with 17 points for No. 5.
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (1-0), Grant County-Flasher (1-0), South Border (1-0) North Prairie (1-0) and Ray-Powers Lake (1-0) received votes in the nine-man poll.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
MYSTICS DROP OPENER AT WLLISTON STATE
WILLISTON – After dropping the opening two games, Bismarck State battled back before falling to Williston State in a hard-fought Mon-Dak Conference volleyball opener on Wednesday night.
The Tetons won the first two games 25-9 and 25-21. The Mystics answered with a pair of 25-18 victories before Williston State edged BSC 15-13 in the fifth and final game.
Macy Wetsch led the Mystics with 13 kills and five aces while finishing with 18 digs and 0.5 blocks.
Cam Beasley had a team-high 33 assists, Abbi Kopp had 19 digs and Jossi Meyer 4.5 blocks for the Mystics.
BSC will host an invitational tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Armory.