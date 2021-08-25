Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 26

MINERS, LOBOES NO. 1 IN CLASS B FOOTBALL

Beulah and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion are No. 1 in this week’s Class B high school football polls.

Beulah (1-0) received 11 of 15 first-place votes to total 67 points in the 11-man voting to remain at No. 1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1-0), which shared the top spot with the Miners in the preseason poll, finished with 47 points, edging Kindred (1-0) by one point for the No. 2 spot.

No. 3 Kindred landed one first-place vote and No. 4 Central Cass (1-0) received two first-place votes. Harvey-Wells County (1-0), which opened with a non-region win at Shiloh Christian last week, moved into the poll at No. 5.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-1) and Velva (0-1) received votes in the poll.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0) received all 15 first-place votes in the nine-man poll. The Loboes got 75 points to remain in the No. 1 spot this week.

New Salem-Almont (1-0) remains at No. 2 with 52 points with Cavalier (1-0) holding at No. 3 with 38 points. Surrey (1-0), No. 5 in the preseason, moved up one spot with 34 points and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (1-0) moved into the poll with 17 points for No. 5.