Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 25

CENTURY FAVORED IN VOLLEYBALL

Defending state champion Century is picked first in the WDA Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Patriots got 10 of the 11 first-place votes. Bismarck and Jamestown tied for second. Mandan is picked fourth.

The season starts with the BPS Crossover this weekend. Matches begin at 3 p.m. on Friday at Century and Bismarck High. Play begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at both gyms.

SAN JOSE INKS UND'S WEATHERBY

Jasper Weatherby has signed with the San Jose Sharks.

Weatherby, a forward, was picked in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft by the Sharks.

Weatherby appeared in 100 games over three seasons for the University of North Dakota, scoring 27 goals and adding 20 assists. Last season, the Ashland, Ore., native finished second on the team with 14 goals.

FOWLES LIFTS LYNX TO VICTORY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.