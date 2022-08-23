Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 24

MINOT ST. NAMES NEW BASEBALL COACH

Sam Boisner has been named the new head baseball coach at Minot State.

Boisner takes over the Beavers program after spending the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Northern Sun rival Northern State.

Before that, Boisner was an assistant coach and was in charge of recruiting at Illinois-Springfield.

He takes over for Scott Eul, who led Minot State to six straight winning seasons before being named head coach at Missouri-St. Louis last month.

An Albertville, Minn., native, Boisner hit .318 with 20 RBIs in 71 games for St. Cloud State, and was part of NCAA Central Region Tournament teams in 2013 and 2015 with the Huskies. Before playing at St. Cloud State, he played at Iowa Southeastern.