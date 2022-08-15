 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 16

  • 0

EAST-WEST GOLF MEET ALTERED

The two-day East-West Golf Tournament has been trimmed to one day due to inclement weather in Jamestown.

The tournament, which features teams from the East and West Regions, will be played as a one-day, 18-hole tournament on Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club.

The West Region (Sept. 26) and state Class A tournament (Oct. 3-4) will also be played at Jamestown Country Club.

MINOT ST. HIRES SOFTBALL COACH

Minot State has hired Bailey Gaspar as its new softball coach.

Gaspar takes over the Beavers after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. As a senior at Hawaii-Hilo in 2018, Gaspar hit .404 with 15 home runs and 54 runs batted in.

Gaspar replaces Nat Wagner, who resigned in June.

People are also reading…

Minot State has had six straight winning seasons in softball, including a 28-20 record last spring.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bold, aggressive Big Ten leaves door open for more expansion

Bold, aggressive Big Ten leaves door open for more expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talked Tuesday about the conference being bold and aggressive as college sports goes through a period of sweeping change, and he left the door open for more expansion after adding Southern California and UCLA in the offseason's biggest move.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News