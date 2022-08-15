Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 16

EAST-WEST GOLF MEET ALTERED

The two-day East-West Golf Tournament has been trimmed to one day due to inclement weather in Jamestown.

The tournament, which features teams from the East and West Regions, will be played as a one-day, 18-hole tournament on Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club.

The West Region (Sept. 26) and state Class A tournament (Oct. 3-4) will also be played at Jamestown Country Club.

MINOT ST. HIRES SOFTBALL COACH

Minot State has hired Bailey Gaspar as its new softball coach.

Gaspar takes over the Beavers after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. As a senior at Hawaii-Hilo in 2018, Gaspar hit .404 with 15 home runs and 54 runs batted in.

Gaspar replaces Nat Wagner, who resigned in June.

Minot State has had six straight winning seasons in softball, including a 28-20 record last spring.