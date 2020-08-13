You have permission to edit this article.
Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 14

AREA SPORTS

PRIDGEN PITCHES FLICKERTAILS TO WIN

Patrick Pridgen threw seven strong innings to lead the Mandan Flickertails over the Bismarck Bull Moose 12-7 Thursday night in Northwoods League play Municipal Ballpark.

Pridgen allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Justin Janssen went 2-for-5, scored twice and knocked in one for the Flickertails. Robert Mattei added two hits and Seth Lucero tripled and had two RBIs.

The Bull Moose trailed 8-1 after five innings but climbed within 8-7 after a four-run seventh inning. Jarrett Bickel had two hits. E.J. Cumbo had three RBI.

Tonight at 7:05 the Bull Moose face the Larks.

KNUTSON FIRES ACE

Drew Knutson made a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course on Thursday.

Knutson aced the 133-yard No. 3, using a 9-iron. Peter Pomonis was on hand to witness it.

OLSEN TIED FOR SECOND

Amy Olson is tied for second at the Scottish Open after the opening round.

Broch Larsen made six birdies in total for a 65 that put her a stroke clear of five players. One of those tied for second was Broch Larsen's Danish compatriot, Emily Kristine Pedersen, along with American pair Olson and Jennifer Song, Azahara Munoz of Spain and Olivia Cowan of Germany.

The event marks the resumption of the Ladies European Tour after a six-month break and comes a week before the first women’s major of the year, the British Open at Royal Troon.

Olson attended North Dakota State and is from Oxbow, N.D.

VEGAS TOPS LYNX

A’ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and Las Vegas topped Minnesota and moved into sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), which moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.

Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury. She did not return.

ALL FALL NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS OFF

The NCAA called off fall championship events — a move Thursday that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools will be competing in sports such as men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball during the first semester.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, but it has been clear this was coming as conferences canceled fall sports seasons because of the coronvirus pandemic.

“That doesn't mean we shouldn't and can't turn toward winter and spring and say, ‘How can we create a legitimate championship for those students?’" Emmert said. "There are ways to do this. I am completely confident we can figure this out. If schools and conferences want to move forward ... let's do it.”

Emmert also said NCAA officials have begun work on contingencies for the NCAA basketball tournaments, possibly moving dates and looking into creating bubbles in which the teams can compete.

He said the NCAA would prioritize staging championships in winter and spring sports because those — including the lucrative men's basketball tournament — were canceled when COVID-19 first spiked across the United States in March.

