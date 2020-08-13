Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 14

The event marks the resumption of the Ladies European Tour after a six-month break and comes a week before the first women’s major of the year, the British Open at Royal Troon.

Olson attended North Dakota State and is from Oxbow, N.D.

VEGAS TOPS LYNX

A’ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and Las Vegas topped Minnesota and moved into sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), which moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.

Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury. She did not return.

ALL FALL NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS OFF

The NCAA called off fall championship events — a move Thursday that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools will be competing in sports such as men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball during the first semester.