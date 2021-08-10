Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 11

ROAN STEPS DOWN AS U-MARY SOFTBALL COACH
Steph Roan has resigned as the head softball coach at the University of Mary.
After three seasons leading the Marauders, Roan will be taking a new coaching job at an NCAA Division I school.
Roan took over the U-Mary program in 2018 and led the Marauders for three years. In 2020 U-Mary opened the season with a 12-9 start before the rest of the season was wiped out by the pandemic.
Roan is the third consecutive Marauders head coach and fourth of five in the NCAA Division II era to make the jump from U-Mary to a Division I post, following Kerry Shaw (joined Texas as an assistant and is now head coach at Missouri-Kansas City), KJ Kelly (Farleigh Dickinson head coach) and Gerice Olson (Central Florida assistant, now associate head coach at North Dakota State).
MOONDAOGS BLANK LARKS
MANKATO, Minn. – Jack Costello powered the Mankato MoonDogs to an 8-0 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Larks on Tuesday night.
Costello had three hits – including a pair of doubles – and drove in five runs for Mankato.
Thomas Bruss and two relievers combined on a five-hit shutout for Mankato. Bruss (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings to get the win, limiting the Larks to three hits and two walks while striking out four.
Two four-run innings provided Mankato with all eight runs.
Costello’s two-run double in the bottom of the third gave the MoonDogs the lead. Evan Berkey followed with a double to score Costello, and Max Crabbe added an RBI double, the MoonDogs’ third consecutive extra-base hit with two out in the inning to make it 4-0.
Costello added a one-out, three-run double in the bottom of the eighth. Crabbe drove in the MoonDogs’ fourth run of the inning on a groundout to make it an eight-run advantage.
Ben Teel had two of the Larks’ five hits, one a two-base hit.
The Larks host the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.