Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 11

ROAN STEPS DOWN AS U-MARY SOFTBALL COACH

Steph Roan has resigned as the head softball coach at the University of Mary.

After three seasons leading the Marauders, Roan will be taking a new coaching job at an NCAA Division I school.

Roan took over the U-Mary program in 2018 and led the Marauders for three years. In 2020 U-Mary opened the season with a 12-9 start before the rest of the season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Roan is the third consecutive Marauders head coach and fourth of five in the NCAA Division II era to make the jump from U-Mary to a Division I post, following Kerry Shaw (joined Texas as an assistant and is now head coach at Missouri-Kansas City), KJ Kelly (Farleigh Dickinson head coach) and Gerice Olson (Central Florida assistant, now associate head coach at North Dakota State).

MOONDAOGS BLANK LARKS

MANKATO, Minn. – Jack Costello powered the Mankato MoonDogs to an 8-0 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Larks on Tuesday night.

Costello had three hits – including a pair of doubles – and drove in five runs for Mankato.