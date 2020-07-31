Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 1

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LARKS ROUT BULL MOOSE
Ryan Bourassa tossed six dominant innings and four Larks pounded out three hits each in their 13-4 Northwoods League win over the Bull Moose Friday night.
Bourassa fired six shutout innings, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts for the 19-10 Larks.
Wyatt Ulrich (3-5), Connor Henriques (3-4), Noah Fisher (3-5) and Christian Padilla (3-5) led the way offensively. Henriques doubled and had five RBIs. Ulrich doubled and scored three times. Padilla doubled and scored twice.
Peter Serruto, Ben Teel and Jake Shier had three hits each for the Bull Moose.
The Larks are back in action today with a doubleheader against the Flickertails. Game times are 12:35 and 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
NELSON NAMED U-MARY ASSISTANT
Aaron Nelson has been hired as an assistant coach for the University of Mary hockey team.
Nelson was a graduate assistant last season for the Marauders after earning ACHA All-American honors as a goalie for U-Mary in 2018-19 season, the inaugural year for the program.
The Century High grad went on to play three seasons for the Bismarck Bobcats and Minnesota State-Mankato prior to going 21-5-1-1 in net for the Marauders during the 2018-19 season.
“It has been a pleasure coaching and working alongside Aaron the last two seasons,” said Marauders head coach Dan Huntley. “I can’t think of a better person to offer this position to. Aaron put his trust in me and in our program when he transferred to the University of Mary and I am anxious to have him fully invested in our program as a coach and mentor to our ambitious young men.
“Well-known in the community, the players respect Aaron so the transition will be much easier after spending a year as a graduate assistant with us.”
The Marauders went 39-5-2-1 their first season and 39-9-0-2 last year before the national tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Nelson has a bachelor’s degree from MSU-Mankato in Biology and completed his MBA at U-Mary in 2020. He also works for Goalrobber Hockey Schools and Lamoureau Hockey Schools.
BSC INKS PLAYER FROM IOWA
Erik McHenry of Clear Lake, Iowa, has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.
McHenry was a five-year starter in high school, helping Clear Lake to a state championship in 2016. As a senior, he hit .347 and had an on-base percentage of .522. He also hit a home run. He earned all-conference and all-district honors multiple times.
“Erik is a great player and he can hit the ball to both sides of the field and has a really good ability of getting on-base at a high rate,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said. “He's always getting dirty and putting his body on the line for his team. If Erik keeps developing and getting stronger, he has a really good chance of having a solid collegiate career.”
ALL NAIA PLAYOFFS IN SPRING
The NAIA announced on Friday to postpone its football playoffs to the spring of 2021.
The decision still allows schools, such as Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State in North Dakota, to play its regular seasons in the fall.
Earlier in the week, the NAIA moved fall championships for cross country, men's and women’s soccer and volleyball. Those sports also can choose to play their regular seasons in the fall.
