Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 1

“It has been a pleasure coaching and working alongside Aaron the last two seasons,” said Marauders head coach Dan Huntley. “I can’t think of a better person to offer this position to. Aaron put his trust in me and in our program when he transferred to the University of Mary and I am anxious to have him fully invested in our program as a coach and mentor to our ambitious young men.

“Well-known in the community, the players respect Aaron so the transition will be much easier after spending a year as a graduate assistant with us.”

The Marauders went 39-5-2-1 their first season and 39-9-0-2 last year before the national tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Nelson has a bachelor’s degree from MSU-Mankato in Biology and completed his MBA at U-Mary in 2020. He also works for Goalrobber Hockey Schools and Lamoureau Hockey Schools.

BSC INKS PLAYER FROM IOWA

Erik McHenry of Clear Lake, Iowa, has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

McHenry was a five-year starter in high school, helping Clear Lake to a state championship in 2016. As a senior, he hit .347 and had an on-base percentage of .522. He also hit a home run. He earned all-conference and all-district honors multiple times.